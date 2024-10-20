Iowa Has To Make This Decision Following Michigan State Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes came into tonight's game against the Michigan State Spartans looking to come through with another big win. Ahead of the matchup, they had started receiving some hype as a team that could potentially compete for a spot in the Big Ten championship game.
Unfortunately, what happened this evening was an absolute disaster.
Iowa didn't show up in the first half and ended up trailing at the break by a score of 12-0. Things didn't get much better in the second half and Kirk Ferentz and company ended up losing by a final score of 32-20.
That pretty much ends whatever hope the Hawkeyes had of making a late-season run to get back into contention. It was an embarrassing loss and it was the same old stuff that killed them.
Following the loss, Iowa has to make one major decision. They cannot afford to keep playing Cade McNamara at the quarterback position.
McNamara had yet another lousy game. He completed 11 of his 23 pass attempts for 150 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Throughout the course of the game, he missed many important throws.
Each and every week, McNamara has been disappointing. Time and time again, Ferentz has said that he sees improvement from his quarterback. While he may see improvement, the on-field results have not shown that belief.
Moving forward, the Hawkeyes need to give Brendan Sullivan a chance. McNamara should be out of second chances. He has been horrible this season and is nothing close to a starting Big Ten quarterback.
If Ferentz is unwilling to make a change, maybe it's time to have a tough conversation. Is he doing things and making changes to help Iowa win? Or, is he simply playing who he personally prefers?
That doesn't seem likely, as Ferentz has been a very successful head coach. But, it's hard not to at least think that with how poorly McNamara has played this year.
All of that being said, this was yet another disappointment and embarrassment for the Hawkeyes. They should not have lost to Michigan State.
Up next will be a matchup against Northwestern next weekend. Hopefully, Iowa can bounce back with a win on their home field.