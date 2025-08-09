Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz Gives Injury Update at Important Position
The Iowa Hawkeyes have thrived on the defensive side of the ball in recent years.
Entering 2025, head coach Kirk Ferentz is hoping that the offense can reach the same level, but the defense remains a priority.
As training camp progresses, Ferentz has provided updates on the roster. On Friday, the head coach spoke during Iowa's local media day and gave injury updates in the secondary.
"Jaylen's [Watson] been limited a little bit with a soft tissue injury," Ferentz said. "TJ [Hall] had an injury and we're lucky, based on the way it looked, it looked like a bone on bone thing. He's got a bone cruise right now. It'll probably be a week or two before he's back."
Ferentz did not give a definitive timeline for either injury but had a better sense for Hall's return. Based on the comments from Ferentz, it seems as though both avoided major injuries.
Iowa currently has a group of four cornerbacks that are competing for two spots on the outside. The defensive staff has a good idea of who will be labeled as starters but feel comfortable with any option.
The Hawkeyes' Secondary Remains in Good Position
The Iowa secondary has seen many players in recent years go onto be successful at the next level. The 2025 version could feature some future stars as well.
The combination of TJ Hall and Deshaun Lee is the early favorite to man the outside for the Hawkeyes. Hall finished the 2024 season with 19 tackles and one interception. Lee was a major contributor with 42 tackles, four passes defended, and one interception.
The depth is strong with the likes of Watson and Shahid Barros in the mix. Barros transferred in from South Dakota after doubling in the secondary and on special teams.
The defense for the Hawkeyes has a chance to be special at all three levels once again. Aaron Graves and Ethan Hurkett are back along the defensive line as All-Big Ten caliber options. Max Llewellyn is a breakout candidate with Jaden Harrell and Jarson Sharar in the middle.
If the Iowa offense can find a spark with Mark Gronowski taking over under center, the Hawkeyes will be in good shape in the conference.
Iowa will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Albany. This will be a good chance for the Hawkeyes to flex their muscles and give the coaching staff a chance to see the depth during in-game action.