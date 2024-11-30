Iowa Star Fires Massive Shot at Nebraska After Huge Win
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 13-10 in their season finale on Saturday night, but not before some shenanigans ensued.
Prior to the game, Nebraska's players refused to shake the Iowa players' hands at the coin toss, which understandably rubbed the Hawkeyes the wrong way. Not only that, but Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule apparently walked through Iowa's pregame warmups.
Iowa actually found itself behind 10-0 at the half, but rallied to score 13 unanswered points in the final 30 minutes, capped by a game-winning 53-yard field goal from Drew Stevens.
After the game, Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins revealed his thoughts on Nebraska's classless pregame showing.
“So we immediately knew what type of game this was,” Higgins said, via Jared Schwartz of The New York Post.
Higgins added he told Rhule that it probably wasn't a good idea not to shake hands, to which Rhule replied, "Who are you?"
Only one of the best linebackers in the country.
“How good did they feel at halftime? Didn’t shake our hands, up 10, they were probably in that locker room going crazy," Higgins said. "But it felt great to beat them. Trophy game, everything was on the line.”
Higgins made sure to shake hands with Rhule after the game and also made sure to let everyone know that Kirk Ferentz would never behave in that manner.
“No, no, no, never,” Higgins said. “Come to Iowa and be a Hawk, see the difference.”
The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, going 6-3 in the Big Ten.