Iowa Hawkeyes Star Reveals Key to Beating Missouri
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for their Music City Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers today. It is going to be a tough matchup, especially with Kaleb Johnson choosing to sit out to focus on the NFL Draft, but Iowa still feels that it has a chance.
Jay Higgins, the Hawkeyes' star linebacker, will be asked to shoulder a huge leadership role in what will be his last game with the program.
He has meant a lot to Iowa. Higgins has been the team's clear-cut best player defensively and is also set to head off to the NFL in 2025.
Ahead of today's game against Missouri, Higgins spoke out and revealed a major key to beating the Tigers.
“We’ve just got to make them one-dimensional. Obviously, they’ve got some big dudes up front. Their offense is based on how well their offensive line is doing. Their offensive line has been playing great these last six games or so. We’re going to try to stop the run. We’re going to try to make their game plan as small as possible. Put them in obvious pass situations and do our best to play our way of football,” Higgins said.
That will be easier said than done. Missouri has a talented offense, but the Hawkeyes' defense has the talent needed to make it happen.
As for Higgins, he has put together an impressive season to end his college career.
He has racked up 118 total tackles so far this season to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and five defended passes. Those numbers show why he will end up being picked in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only has Higgins put up a big statistical season, he has been the heart and soul of the team. Each and every game, Iowa can count on Higgins bringing everything he has to the field. That will be the case once again in the Music City Bowl.
Heading into his final game, Higgins has career totals of 336 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five interceptions, and eight defended passes.
There have been few players who have embodied Iowa football the way that Higgins has. He will be missed and hopefully the team and him can end his college career with a big bowl game win.