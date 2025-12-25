Iowa Must Go After These Iowa State Transfers

The annual Cy-Hawk rivalry wasn't too kind to the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. They lost in seemingly every major sport, football included.

Now, Iowa State is without head coach, Matt Campbell. Their all-time winningest coach is heading to Penn State to take on a new challenge. He may bring some of his players with him, but others are looking elsewhere.

Upon learning of just how many Cyclones are entering the transfer portal, it's become abundantly clear where Iowa should put their attention. Some players may not want to play for the Hawkeyes, and that's fine, but it would give them a chance to stay in-state which is what it's all about.

Iowa Eyes Numerous In-State Targets

If you wanna watch the demise of Iowa State football, here is a link to all the kids transferring out of their program https://t.co/xaQjXgBHpx — The Analyst (@analyst4sports_) December 24, 2025

When looking at positions of need in the transfer portal, quarterback certainly isn't one of them. It wouldn't necessarily hurt to bring someone new in, but there's no reason they need to go out and get a guy like Rocco Becht.

Wide receiver is a position that Iowa should put a ton of focus into. They're losing a ton of defensive players, and it never hurts to re-invest into their offensive line. Looking at those three areas in particular, there are quite a few names Iowa should keep an eye on.

Caleb Bacon is a 6'3'' 240-pound linebacker with just one year of eligibility remaining. Hawkeyes know how much it hurts to lose a guy like Mark Gronowski after one year, but sometimes one-and-done players can be a huge assett.

Bacon is a Lake Mills native while offensive tackle Will Tompkins is from Cedar Falls. The 6'4'' 270-pound offensive tackle could be a huge addition to their offensive line, even if the freshman wouldn't play right away.

Fellow freshman Zay Robinson hails from West Des Moines. The wideout stands 6' 175-pounds and would bring a different size and stature that the team doesn't necessarily have at the wide receiver position.

Iowa Could Go All-In On Iowa State Talent

The #Cyclones have now lost EIGHT starters to the transfer portal.

21 players total. pic.twitter.com/IMzbZeK3sl — Scott Reister (@scottreister) December 24, 2025

To really bring the Cy-Hawk rivalry to the next level, the Hawkeyes could go out and poach a ton of the Cyclones players. This rivalry is still alive and well, something these fan bases are fully aware of.

While not every player is guaranteed to transfer, there are a boatload of players currently in the portal. Other than the Iowa natives mentioned, the Hawkeyes could have a crack at a few offensive lineman, wide receivers, or any of the Cyclones nine defensive transfers.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!