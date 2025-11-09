Iowa LB Sends Powerful Message Following Loss vs. Oregon
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered one of the most devastating losses of the Kirk Ferentz era this weekend when No. 9 Oregon escaped Kinnick Stadium with an 18-16 victory, courtesy of a 39-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington with just three seconds remaining on the clock.
It was Iowa’s third loss to a ranked opponent in the final moments this season in as many games. Mark Gronwoski and Co. now sit with a 6-3 record with all three losses by a combined 10 points.
Senior linebacker and team captain Jayden Montgomery shared his feelings about the brutal loss in the post-game conference.
"I know we've got a lot of guys in that locker room that are hurting right now," Montgomery said. "But also, there's belief in ourselves and belief in the team, that this is not the end of us. We're going to continue to move this thing forward. We're going to come in tomorrow, and we're going to watch the tape, we're going to learn from it and not make those same mistakes again. We're going to keep this thing rolling and try to go get three wins to finish the year.”
Iowa Loses to Oregon in a Thriller
The Hawkeyes suited up in their all-black uniforms against the Ducks, and the sold-out crowd created an electric atmosphere that seemed determined to carry them to victory.
However, Iowa's troubles began almost immediately. Long snapper Bryant Worrell sailed a snap over punter Rhys Dakin's head in the first quarter. Dakin could either allow Oregon to fall on it for a touchdown or attempt to save the play. He chose to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone, resulting in an illegal kick penalty and a safety.
The Ducks extended their lead to nine points when Dierre Hill rushed in for a 19-yard touchdown. But Gronowski linked with DJ Vonnahme to put the Hawkeyes on the board. Atticus Sappington’s field goal in the dying moments of the first half meant the Ducks had a five-point lead at halftime.
Iowa committed multiple other costly errors that took away the game from them. The most damaging came in the third quarter when wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, who has been stellar for Iowa all season, fumbled after a powerful hit from Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. in the red zone. Oregon recovered and went on to kick a field goal.
Mark Gronowski's touchdown run with 1:31 remaining in the final quarter gave the Hawkeyes a 16-15 lead, and the crowd at Kinnick Stadium erupted in celebration. But Oregon proved why it belongs among the nation's elite. Quarterback Dante Moore delivered when it mattered most, connecting with receiver Malik Benson on a crucial 24-yard pass that moved the Ducks into field goal range with under a minute remaining.
Just four plays later, Sappington's kick silenced Kinnick Stadium, giving Oregon a stunning comeback victory. The missed opportunity crushed Iowa's playoff aspirations, dropping the Hawkeyes to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play.
Those two points in the first quarter seemed insignificant in the moment. But as the final seconds ticked away, those two points proved to be the difference in the final score.
The Hawkeyes' defense also struggled against Oregon's ground game. The Ducks rushed for 261 yards at an impressive 7.3 yards per carry against a defense that entered the game ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten against the run.
Iowa has a challenging finish to its season with road games at USC and Nebraska, along with a home finale against Michigan State on Nov. 22. Winning out would give the Hawkeyes a 9-3 record and likely a respectable bowl destination.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!