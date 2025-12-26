Mark Gronowski Deserves to be Iowa's ReliaQuest Bowl Starter

In the modern era of college football, Iowa Hawkeyes fans must get used to these "one-and-done" type players. While it would be a great to get a glimpse into the future, that could come at some point later in the game if it's a blowout.

After pouring his heart and soul into this 2025 season, there's no doubt head coach Kirk Ferentz should let fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski get one final start.

The ReliaQuest Bowl is a chance for he and his teammates to go out there one final time. Even if bowl games may be modified scrimmages in 2025, that doesn't excuse the fact that he's earned the right to go out on his terms.

Mark Gronowski Earned This Moment

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Iowa finished the year 8-4 and likely could have been a true College Football Playoff contender this year, that doesn't take away from what Gronowski did under center. He was one of the most exciting QBs Iowa has had in recent memory, even if he just used his legs the majority of the time.

Ultimately, that's what made him so exciting. He may have missed a few throws from time to time, but he also delivered some beautiful throws, such as in the Michigan State game, that propelled the team to victory.

His legs never failed him as he set numerous records, all while expanding his position as the all-time winningest quarterback in colege football history. There's no doubt Gronowski will be looking to add another to his resume, but that won't be easy against Vanderbilt.

ReliaQuest Bowl Preview

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) rolls out to throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Less than a week away from the ReliaQuest Bowl, all signs are pointing towards Gronowski vs. Heisman finalist Diego Pavia. Everyone knows football isn't a true QB battle, but it will be amazing to see these two dual-threat quarterbacks duke it out in Tampa.

Even though Gronowski is gone after this bowl game, there's no reason for Iowa to take this moment away from him. Sure, it'd be great to see what Jeremy Hecklinski or even Hank Brown can do, but those two will have their moments next season.

The end of 2025 is all about Gronowski. He finished the year with 2,020 total yards and 23 touchdowns. His eight touchdown to six interception ratio may not look the best, but his astonishing 15 rushing touchdowns more than make up for it. Gronowski had the team's longest run of the season (63 yards) as he has one final chance to leave an impression on these Hawkeyes fans.

