Iowa Hawkeyes' Playmaker Achieves Major Milestone Not Done In Over 20 Years
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense did not exactly look up to snuff in their 20-19 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones last weekend, but there was one bright spot: running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson carried the ball 25 times for 187 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the defeat and has totaled 306 yards and four scores on the ground thus far this season. On top of that, he is averaging an incredible 8.5 yards per carry.
The 21-year-old has been so phenomenal, as a matter of fact, that he has become the first Iowa running back to register 300 yards in their first two games of the season since Fred Russell all the way back in 2002 (h/t Will Armstrong of Hawkeye Nation).
That year, Russell racked up 320 yards and three touchdowns over his first two contests, but he was a bit less efficient than Johnson, a tick under seven yards per attempt.
And to think: the Hawkeyes did not have Johnson penciled in as the sole No. 1 halfback heading into 2024, as he was sharing the role with Kamari Moulton on the depth chart.
That has certainly changed, as Iowa has now named Johnson their featured back.
It has certainly been a breakout campaign for Johnson thus far, as he rushed for just 779 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and finished with 463 yards and three scores last season. Plus, he recorded just four yards per tote in 2023.
Johnson appears to be well on his way to establishing himself as a top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
We'll see if the junior rusher can rescue Iowa's offense when the team takes on Troy this Saturday.