Iowa Star Connected To Marquee Franchise In NFL Draft
The Iowa Hawkeyes will have multiple players that will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and perhaps none are more exciting than running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the country this season, having racked up 1,328 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging an incredible 7.1 yards per carry. He has also logged 19 catches for 109 yards and a score.
While the running back position has certainly been marginalized on the NFL level, Johnson should still draw considerable attention in April, and Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network has identified a very interesting landing spot for him: the New York Giants.
Fowler has the Giants selected Johnson in the second round.
"I understand Tyrone Tracy Jr. has shown pop in his rookie season, but the position, for me, is still in need of a true bellcow," Fowler wrote. "Considering how talented this RB class is expected to be, drafting a talent like Kaleb Johnson here—a powerful yet elusive talent at 6-foot and 225 pounds—would provide the Giants with a high-end starter on Sundays."
New York absolutely needs help on the offensive end of the ball, and while quarterback is certainly the more pressing need (Fowler has Big Blue selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward in Round 1), the Giants need weapons in general.
Tracy has had an impressive rookie campaign, but there is no question that New York needs an elite playmaker in its employ.
Johnson would certainly fit the bill, and if the Giants are able to land him, they would suddenly have a couple of very impressive young offensive weapons in Johnson and wide receiver Malik Nabers.
We'll see if New York prioritizes landing Johnson in the spring.