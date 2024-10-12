Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson Continues Dominance vs Washington
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson had a bit of an off week against the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, but he is rebounding in a big way against the Washington Huskies.
The breakout star carried the ball 12 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Washington, helping Iowa grab a 20-10 lead at halftime.
Iowa's offense in general has surprisingly come to life against a solid Washington ballclub, putting together some very efficient drives that have even involved some innovation and creativity.
The Hawkeyes have not exactly controlled time of possession, as the Huskies held the ball nearly 18-and-a-half minutes over the first two quarters compared to just 11-and-a-half minutes for Iowa, but it has not mattered thus far, as the Hawkeyes have made the most of their time with the ball.
Quarterback Cade McNamara has not exactly been lighting it up, going just 5-for-9 with 42 yards, but he has thrown a touchdown pass and has not thrown an interception.
As usual, Johnson has been the engine behind Iowa's offense.
The junior entered the affair leading the Big Ten in both rushing yards (771) and rushing touchdowns (10), and he has added to those totals today.
The Hawkeyes entered the matchup with Washington at 3-2 and were hammered by Ohio State, 35-7, in Week 6, so they really need a win against the Huskies.
A loss would drop Iowa to .500 and would throw even more fuel on to the "fire Kirk Ferentz" petition that has been emerging among Hawkeyes fans.