Dante Moore Addresses Oregon’s Addition of Dylan Raiola After Making NFL Draft Decision

Dante Moore will have an experienced backup in 2026 and is ready to help prepare him.

On Wednesday, Oregon’s quarterback announced he was returning to school next season, after deciding not to enter the 2026 NFL draft. That news positions Dylan Raiola to be Moore’s backup, and Moore seems thrilled with the development.

Moore played for UCLA as a freshman, then transferred to Oregon before the 2024 campaign. He backed up Dillon Gabriel that season before taking over as the starter in ’25.

When asked about Raiola being his backup, Moore echoed that situation.

“I know when he comes here, he's gonna be a great guy for the QB room,” the redshirt sophomore said. “I’m gonna make sure to give him the thoughts that Dillon Gabriel did for me.”

Raiola announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, after two seasons at Nebraska. He started during both his seasons for the Cornhuskers and was excellent during the 2025 season before suffering a broken fibula in November.

As a sophomore, Raiola played in nine games and completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards, with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 158.6 and a QBR of 62.5.

Moore was widely projected as a top-five pick in the 2026 draft and was almost certain to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken. His return to Oregon makes sense given that he won’t turn 21 until May and could use more seasoning.

In 2025, he completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating was 163.7, and his QBR (78.6) ranked 14th nationally. He added 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Moore is 6' 3" and 206 pounds, with a good arm and enough mobility to hurt opposing defenses. Whenever he decides to jump to the next level, NFL teams should be ready to pounce.

The Ducks bowed out of the College Football Playoff in the semifinal after a blowout loss to Indiana. They are expected to be a national title contender again in 2026, and their depth at the quarterback position should only reinforce their chances.

