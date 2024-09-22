Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson Earns Comparison To Chiefs Legend
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson put forth yet another monster performance on Saturday, racking up a season-high 206 yards and three touchdowns in Iowa's 31-14 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Johnson has totaled 685 yards and nine scores on the ground while averaging 8.4 yards per carry this year overall.
The 21-year-old has certainly garnered national attention for his heroics over the first four weeks of the 2024 campaign, and he has now landed a massive NFL comparison.
Scott Dochterman of The Athletic has likened Johnson to former Kansas City Chiefs star Larry Johnson.
Larry Johnson spent nine years in the NFL from 2003 through 2011, racking up over 1,700 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2005 and 2006. He made consecutive Pro Bowl appearances those two seasons, including a First-Team All-Pro selection in the latter campaign.
Injuries stunted Larry Johnson's professional career, as he never rushed for 1,000 yards again after 2006. However, at his peak, he was one of the NFL's most dynamic halfbacks.
Could Kaleb Johnson follow a similar—and hopefully longer—professional path?
There is no question that the Iowa standout runs with authority. He displays outstanding patience waiting for holes to develop, and he also possesses incredible field position.
The Cincinnati native has racked up well over 100 yards in each of his first four games of the season and has shown no signs of slowing down.
The Hawkeyes improved to 3-1 with their win over Minnesota. They will have a bye next week before taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 5.