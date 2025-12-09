Iowa Announces 2026 Wrestling Camp Dates

As the wrestling season heats up in Iowa City, the Iowa Hawkeyes have officially announced that dates are set for the 2026 Iowa Wrestling Camps. These camps provide wrestlers with the opportunity to train under the guidance of the Hawkeye coaching staff and athletes.

The 2026 Iowa Wrestling Camps schedule begins in mid-June, offering multiple intensive training options for male wrestlers. The flagship 12-Day Camp runs from June 14 to June 25. For those seeking shorter durations, two sessions of 6-Day Camps are available: the first from June 14 to 19 and the second from June 20 to 25.

Additionally, three separate 4-Day Camps are scheduled to provide flexibility, taking place on June 14–17, June 18–21, and June 22–25.

Following the boys' sessions, the focus shifts to female wrestlers and elite competitors in late June. The 5-Day Girls Camp and the Elite Camp will both be held from June 27 to July 1. For a shorter option, a 3-Day Girls Camp is also scheduled for June 27–29. The program announced the schedule on X.

Iowa’s 2025-26 Season

Men's Team

The Iowa men's team has faced a gauntlet of top-tier opponents in the opening months. Tom Brands’ unit started with a shutout 36-0 win over Pittsburgh. It was an aggressive wrestling masterclass, with bonus points coming in bunches. They went on to rout Missouri 34-3 in the next matchup.

However, the road has been rockier against elite competition. The Hawkeyes lost 14-20 to Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk series. Despite individual wins from Michael Caliendo (tech fall) and Angelo Ferrari (decision), the Hawkeyes surrendered critical matches that allowed the Cyclones to snap a decades-long losing streak in Ames.

This followed a runner-up finish at the National Duals Invitational, where Iowa fell 12-27 to Ohio State in the final. While the team remains a top-tier contender, they need consistency in the middleweights to challenge for a team trophy in March.

Women’s Team

In contrast, the Iowa women’s team remains the gold standard in the sport. The two-time defending national champions have looked untouchable, opening their dual season with a perfect record. Their dominance was on full display in the home opener, where they dismantled Central College 44-0 and followed it up with a 43-0 blanking of Cornell College.

Most impressive was their road performance against No. 6 Presbyterian. The Hawkeyes dominated them in a 35-9 victory. They also secured recent wins against Colorado Mesa (36-8) and Oklahoma State’s club team (39-4).

