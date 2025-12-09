Iowa Receives Most AP Votes Among Unranked Teams

The Iowa Hawkeyes, prior to their loss last week to the Michigan State Spartans, were consistently mentioned as a group in the conversation for an entry into the widely regarded AP Poll. At then 7-0, the team had begun making a case against weaker opponents as a dark horse in the B1G under first-year head coach Ben McCollum.

Following their 71-52 defeat against the Spartans, though, Iowa found itself questioning whether or not its growing excitement was worth the noise. Even after a follow-up defeat over the Maryland Terrapins- their first in B1G play - questions remained about the team's ceiling in what is shaping up to be the most top-loaded conference in college basketball.

Yet interestingly enough, in the direct wake of their 1-1 week, the Hawkeyes received the most votes of any unranked team for AP consideration. Despite taking a loss by nearly 20 points, voters had no apparent issue retaining Iowa's high standing in the sphere of national relevance.

A Pending Resume

Iowa, sitting just outside the top 25, received 60 votes in favor of a number next to its name. Just behind the Hawkeyes sit Oklahoma St. (54), Southern Cal (50), and Georgia (49). The black and gold being on the cusp of this (undeniably beneficial) relevance makes their incoming slate crucial to the team's resume going forward.

The first, and plainly most important challenge, lies in the Hawkeyes' quickly approaching bout with the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones on the road. The latest entry in the revered Cy-Hawk rivalry is not only HC McCollum's first at the helm of Iowa's program, but comes on the heels of the Cyclones' blowout victory over the previously top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers.

Clearly, Iowa will be on the road against a team that has a case as the best team in college basketball. The result will surely dictate their ranking outlook to some extent, although a win may not be necessary for improvement in that regard.

Dec 6, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Keep it Close

After the Hawkeyes were torched by Michigan State in their last ranked matchup, the team merely needs to make this year's Cy-Hawk matchup respectable in order to prove to voters - and, really, everyone - that they're a good team that can stay in big games.

Of course, a win would be the preferred outcome, but the Hawkeyes will have plenty of opportunities to stake their claim as a winning team in the B1G's competitive midsection. For the time being, simply hanging on and remaining in the conversation should salvage their in-progress reputation.

