Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Massive Praise From Rival Big Ten Coach
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson is making a name for himself around the country, and people are beginning to take notice.
Count Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck among those who have been wowed by the junior's showing thus far in 2024.
Ahead of Minnesota's matchup with Iowa this Saturday, Fleck revealed some detailed praise for the elite rusher.
"Oh man, he's smooth," Fleck said, via the Big Ten Network. "There's a lot of times he doesn't look like he's moving very fast, but he's running away from everybody. He runs behind his pads really well. He can play in the speed game, he can play the power game, he's got great balance, great vision. ... His footwork is always perfect."
Fleck went on to also laud Johnson's patience waiting for holes to open up behind his blockers.
Johnson is coming off of a monster Week 3 performance against the Troy Trojans in which he carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
On the season overall, the 21-year-old has totaled 479 yards and six scores while averaging an incredible 7.9 yards per attempt.
He has registered well over 100 yards in each of his first three games, topping out at 187 yards in a Week 2 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Golden Gophers' run defense has been pretty solid thus far, allowing just 74.3 rushing yards per game through three games. However, Minnesota has not faced anyone like Johnson just yet.
The Hawkeyes will head on the road to battle the Golden Gophers as Big Ten conference play opens this weekend.