Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Expects Improved Play at Quarterback
There is no bigger fact around the Big Ten than the Iowa Hawkeyes needing to improve the offense right away.
No one knew this more than head coach Kirk Ferentz and it led to adding a big fish in the transfer portal.
The Hawkeyes landed Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal. Ferentz told ESPN that he is confident that this could raise the level of Iowa's offense immediately.
"I know we'll be much improved at quarterback," Ferentz said during Big Ten Media Days. "That's not a knock on anybody, but if you just go back and chart the games the last two seasons, three seasons for that matter, we've had bad health there, we've had bad fortune, bad luck and, quite frankly, playing with some guys that weren't ready to play at this level."
Gronowski totaled 10,330 passing yards and 94 touchdowns during his time at South Dakota State. He led the Jackrabbits to the FCS national title in 2023.
"Granted, it was the FCS level, but winning is winning, and his level, his success as a player, and the kind of human being is, it's been really impressive," Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes have been through different quarterback options over the last two years, including Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan. The offense has struggled to match the level of the defense but Ferentz believes that is something that can chance in 2025.
"The topic has been our offense, that's been the narrative," Ferentz said. "During my time at Iowa, when we've had good line play and good quarterback play, we have a chance to be successful."