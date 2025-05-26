Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Facing Huge Recruiting Visit Early in June
Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz has been on a consistent run throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle. Since April, the program has landed two four-star commits in offensive lineman Carson Nielsen and Gene Riordan, as well as three-star wide receiver Diondre Smith
But, in order to continue the recent trend, the Hawkeyes must be firing on all cylinders when four-star safety Gavin Day takes his official visit to the program on Jun 6.
As the No. 2 safety in the 2026 recruiting class, Day has been sought out by some of the best programs in college football, such as Texas A&M, USC, and Arizona State. Day has a perfect frame to play at the next level, as he stands at 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. In addition to his size, the highly-touted prospect out of Las Vegas, NV, has displayed his versatility in the secondary throughout his time at Faith Lutheran High School.
While the Hawkeyes are still in the running for Day, Ferentz must do his best to sway the talented defensive back. 247 Sports' Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo has logged a crystal ball prediction to Washington for Day, which makes the visit a pivotal weekend for Iowa. If the Hawkeyes are able to land Day would become the first safety commit for the program in the 2026 class, as well as the fifth four-star commit in the cycle, according to 247 Sports' Composite Ratings.
Along with Day, Ferentz and his staff will also host two three-star prospects in wide receiver Keaton Reinke and defensive lineman Djidjou Bah. Reinke is the No. 26 prospect in the state of Illinois and holds multiple power four offers.