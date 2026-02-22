Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz Isn't Thinking About Retirement

At the end of the day, everyone knows the Iowa Hawkeyes will have to eventually move on from head coach Kirk Ferentz.

That's a mutual decision that will be made at one point in time, though that decision may not come until the end of the 2029 season.

As long as Ferentz is as healthy as he says he is, Iowa's football program is in good shape. The longest active tenured head coach in college football has no plans on leaving anytime soon, and that's music to Hawkeyes fans ears.

In a recent interview with Pete Nakos of On3, the reporter asked Ferentz what he thinks about retirement. Bluntly, Ferentz responded with an answer Iowa fans should love.

Kirk Ferentz on his Eventual Retirement

"I really don't think much about it [retirement]," Ferentz told Nakos. "Obviously, people bring it up. There's no question, I have reminders that I am getting older. Constant reminders. People can make you aware of it at times. It's interesting, I turned 70 last August. I'd never been 70, so I had no idea what that'd be. Felt pretty much like it did when I turned 69 or 60. It wasn't a monumental event."

He continued, "My health has been good. I'm not a health nut, but I try to take care of myself a little bit. I enjoy what I do, and I enjoy my family too, my grandkids. A lot of motivation to stay healthy, but part of that's luck and faith. My wife is on board. She's OK with me doing this, so that helps too, because she sacfiried a lot over close to 50 years."

"I really like what I do, and as screwed up as college football is right now, I don't know if I've had a team I enjoyed working with more than last year's team. The quality of kids we got to work with hasn't diminished," Ferentz added.

Iowa Will Keep Ferentz Around as Long as he Wants to Coach

Having been the head coach of the football program since 1999, it's clear Iowa is content with what they have. That's not a bad thing as Ferentz is a two time B1G Champion and three-time B1G West Division Champion. Sure, he's only 11-11 in bowl games, but his 213-128 record speaks for itself.

Iowa knows they want to compete for a National Championship, and one could argue last year they got closer than ever. While they didn't make the playoffs, the Hawkeyes ended their season with a huge ranked win and hopefully can carry that momentum into the 2026 season.

Looking for a new head coach hasn't been on Iowa's mind in well over 20 years, and that's something they won't have to consider for the next few either. Ferentz may coach until 2030 like his contract says, but the team is going to continue to evaluate things with the 70-year old and see where this seemingly never-ending journey takes them.

