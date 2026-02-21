Kirk Ferentz Discusses Iowa's Upcoming QB Battle
If the Iowa Hawkeyes want to succeed in 2026 (and beyond), it starts with having a solid starting quarterback.
Currently, Iowa has a pair of players that could both easily start on the majority of top teams in the nation.
Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown will each have their chance to win the starting position heading into the upcoming season.
Neither has played a ton yet in their collegiate careers, but Iowa is extremely confident both of them have what it takes to get this team to the next level. Recently, longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed this with On3's Pete Nakos.
Kirk Ferentz on Iowa Not Getting a QB in the Transfer Portal
"We chose not to get active in the portal at that position [QB] intentionally. We made the assessment that what we have in our building right now and what we've recruited, we feel pretty good about. It's really going to get down to what happens between now and September and potentially, even into the season," Ferentz said.
Michigan had a huge QB battle the other year, which saw each player get a start early in the season. There's a chance Iowa replicates that, or things could be a dominant spring from either man.
Ferentz continued, "The two top contenders right now are very different, yet they're very intriguing. We've made a decision that we can win with both of them, and just really anxious to see how they compete. Now it's about having a chance to see those guys running with the first team. We'll probably alternate these guys."
Nothing Has Been Decided Yet
Decisions like this take time, and if Iowa is basing their decision on one interception or a tremendous throw in practice, things could get ugly. Consistency is key, and Iowa needs either Hecklinski or Brown to step up in a big way.
Knowing this team has to play at Michigan and host Ohio State early in the season, Iowa doesn't have a ton of time to decide who's their quarterback of the future.
For their sake, they're hoping they see a clear winner ahead of the season and they can get a solid three games of action in them before things really heat up. At the end of the day, Hecklinski seems like the frontrunner, but it's far too soon to count Brown out of it. Also, it's worth noting recent recruit Tradon Bessinger, someone who is likely to redshirt this season.
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.