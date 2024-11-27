Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Provides Major Take on New QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a rollercoaster season at the quarterback position.
When the year began, they had high hopes for Cade McNamara to be a quality starter. Unfortunately, it was clear very early on that he would not be able to live up to the expectations.
Iowa then made the move to Brendan Sullivan as their starter. He showed promise during his brief time in the role, but an injury ended his season early.
Now, the Hawkeyes have turned to Jackson Stratton as their new quarterback. He received his first start last week and played solid football. It appears that he's likely to be the starter for the rest of the year.
Following his starting debut this past week against the Maryland Terrapins, head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke out about his new starting quarterback. He clearly liked what he saw from the first start.
“He seems to be really steady,” Ferentz said. “Unflappable is probably a strong word at this point because we don’t know him that well. He didn't play perfect the other day, but he did a lot of really good things. I was really impressed with his poise, (his) ability not to get in trouble, which is easier said than done sometimes, especially at that position because you're involved in every snap. … A lot of things can go wrong.”
Stratton also spoke out and revealed a mindset that will make many Iowa fans even more excited about him.
“You have to be dialed in every week,” Stratton said. “I’ve been in college. I’ve played, I’ve been at another school. I know what it takes to be a great quarterback, and that’s what it takes. You have to be in the film room. Have to be getting better every day. Doesn’t matter where you’re at on the depth chart.”
In his first start with the Hawkeyes, Stratton ended up completing 65 percent of his pass attempts for 104 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Clearly, he didn't have a huge game, but he was solid. He took what the defense gave him and did not try to force the issue. This week against Nebraska, he'll have another chance to show his talent.
Hopefully, Stratton will have a good second start and will start proving he can be a long-term option for Iowa. As a sophomore, there is a very real chance that he could be the Hawkeyes' starter for another couple of seasons.