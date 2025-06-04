Iowa Hawkeyes Kirk Ferentz Receives High Ranking in Big Ten
Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz is receiving praise ahead of the 2025 season.
The Big Ten has expanded to 18 teams and this means more elite head coaches coming into the mix. Ferentz remains at the top even after expansion.
In a recent ranking of Big Ten head coaches, USA Today put Ferentz at No. 3, behind only Ryan Day of Ohio State and Penn State's James Franklin.
"Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in the Bowl Subdivision. Iowa has won at least eight games in every non-COVID season since 2015 and has posted a losing record just once since 2006. While his preferred style of play has its detractors, you can’t argue with the Hawkeyes’ consistent success punching above its weight and annual push for a major bowl."- Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Ferentz enters the 2025 season as the longest-tenured head coach in the nation. He has been with the Hawkeyes since 1999 and has piled up 204 wins. He has a record of 128-88 in Big Ten play and is just two wins away from becoming the winningest coach in conference history.
Iowa will have a non-conference matchup with Albany in Week 1 this season. If the Hawkeyes take care of business, this lines up Ferentz to break the mark set by Woody Hayes against in-state Rival Iowa State the very next week.
Ferentz has two Big Ten championships on his resume from 2002 and 2004. He was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2002 as well.