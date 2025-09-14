Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Shows Support for Injured UMass CB
Saturday night's game against the UMass Minutemen was a celebration for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Not only did the Hawkeyes earn a 47-7 victory to wash away the bad taste of last week's loss to Iowa State, but head coach Kirk Ferentz earned his 206th victory, making him the winningest coach in Big Ten history.
Unfortunately, what was otherwise a night to remember was interrupted in horrific fashion.
On Kaden Wetjen's 95-yard punt return early in the third quarter, which tied a program record, UMass cornerback TJ Magee suffered an apparent head or neck injury after taking a block from the side. He appeared unconscious and was then strapped to a backboard and carted off the field as Kinnick Stadium fell silent.
UMass posted a brief, but positive update on Magee after he left the field.
"Junior cornerback TJ Magee is alert and moving his extremities and has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation," UMass said in a statement. "Magee sustained an injury on a punt return play at 12:39 of the third quarter of tonight's game against Iowa."
In a classy move, Ferentz began his press conference by sending well wishes to Magee after the horrific injury.
"First and foremost, our thoughts are with TJ Magee, the player who was injured tonight," Ferentz told reporters. "Football is a tough sport. It's a physical sport. It would be a great game if nobody ever got hurt. Any time a game gets stopped like that, I think everybody is kind of holding their hearts and their hands on that one.
"It sounds like there's some positive feedback from across the street. Things are looking very encouraging. So I certainly hope that's the case and TJ's back up on his feet here real shortly."
Magee, who transferred to UMass from Davidson this offseason, had three total tackles prior to leaving the game. The junior from Denham Springs, La., has six tackles and two pass breakups on the season.
As Ferentz and the Hawkeyes wish Magee well, all they can do themselves is continue to move forward, starting with Friday night's Big Ten opener against Rutgers.
"Eager now to flip the page," Ferentz said. "We'll go back to work tomorrow morning, got a short week. It's going to be great to start Big Ten football. It's always special. Any time you're in a conference, that always means a lot. We're looking forward to a big challenge here going to Rutgers on a short week and playing a good football team. They're very well coached, and it will be a big challenge for us."
