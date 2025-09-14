Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Sets 'Unbreakable' Big 10 Record
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered Week 3 of the college football season with a favorable chance of walking out as history makers. Not only did they extend their unbeaten streak vs. MAC opponents, but HC Hirk Ferentz set a record that may never be broken.
Iowa's 47-7 win over UMass marked Ferentz's 206th win with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz began coaching for Iowa in 1999, as it took him 26 years to surpass Woody Hayes, a record many thought was unbreakable. Just last week, former HC Urban Meyer proclaimed Ferentz's numbers will never be touched.
"I'm going to go on record and say I thought the Woody Hayes record was unbreakable," Meyer said. "When he [Ferentz] breaks this record, it will be unbreakable."
Somehow, Ferentz continues to get better with age. Reporter Mitch Fick took to social media to post his winning percentages. In his 50s (2005-14) he sported a .574 winning percentage. In his 60s (2015-24) his winning percentage increased to .695.
The Hawkeyes entered Week 3 as 35.5-point favorites. Even though they had a blowout win in Week 1, fans remained skeptical due to a lack of QB play along with their disappointing Week 2 loss to Iowa State. Iowa was able to put all of that behind them as they dominated UMass for 60 minutes.
After the game, Ferentz took time to reflect on his historic win, "I've been so fortunate and I've had outstanding mentors... There's nobody in the world that would've hired me. I was 25 years old as a GA and he hired me out here in the Big Ten."
Ferentz had nothing but great things to say about Hayden Fry who took a chance on him at such a young age. No one would've ever imagined this is what it would've turned into. Ferentz began his career as an offensive line coach, "I just wanted to be the best line coach I could be."
Iowa jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Despite not throwing for more than 100 yards in his first two games, QB Mark Gronowski was the star of the show. The senior quarterback went 16/24 for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Elsewhere, Kaden Wetjen contributed to a historic night. He became the first Hawkeye to have a rushing, receiving, punt, and kick return touchdown in program history.
Big 10 Network posted a heartwarming video of former Hawkeyes congratulating Ferentz on his 206th win. Now that he has this iconic milestone out of the way, Ferentz and the media can focus on other things for the rest of Iowa's 2025 season.
