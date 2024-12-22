Iowa Hawkeyes HC Speaks Out About Adding QB Hank Brown
The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to land a new quarterback early on in the NCAA transfer portal period. Hank Brown, the former Auburn Tigers' signal caller, made a commitment to join Iowa.
Immediately after Brown entered the portal, Iowa came up as a likely destination. They did not waste time pursuing him and were able to get the job done. Brown will now be part of the quarterback competition moving forward.
Brown has flashed big-time arm potential throughout his high school career and with Auburn. He has a lot of work to do to develop his game, but the Hawkeyes clearly feel that they can help him with that.
Now that the move has been finalized for awhile, head coach Kirk Ferentz has spoken out about the addition of Brown. He didn't address Brown's game specifically much, but he talked about the process he and his staff are taking.
“It’s like anything you do in the portal. If you go to the portal, you’re trying to improve your depth, trying to improve the level of competition at any given position. Obviously, we’re a little thin at that spot right now body-wise. Need some guys that we think have a chance to really develop and grow," Ferentz said.
“I know Tim has been really thorough with his evaluations on everybody, including high school film. That was a big part of the evaluation, going back and watching all the prospects that we look at in high school, following it to whatever college tape may be there. I think the things that Tim is looking for, he found that with Hank."
During the 2024 college football season, Brown ended up playing in three games. He completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 403 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Ferentz dropped one more comment, saying that Iowa felt very good about the fit between the program and Brown.
“The other key component is what is it going to be like when we meet the prospect, his family, how we feel they’re going to fit in the program. Vice versa, it has to be a mutual deal. Felt really good about it. We’re excited about it,” Ferentz said.
Brown will be competing with a few other quarterbacks in 2025. Brendan Sullivan, Jackson Stratton, and Jimmy Sullivan are all going to be in the room as well.
It will be interesting to see how Brown develops and what he's able to do during his time with the program. There is no denying the potential that he brings to the table for the Hawkeyes.
Should he be able to develop to his full potential, Brown could be a high-level starting quarterback. Ferentz and company will do their best to help him get there.