Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Drops Weird Comment on New QBs
The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed a couple of new quarterbacks heading into 2025, securing former Auburn Tigers signal-caller Hank Brown in the transfer portal and signing Jimmy Sullivan.
Both quarterbacks will likely be competing for the starting job next season, but for now, they will watch Iowa play in the Citrus Bowl against the Missouri Tigers.
The good news is that the two youngsters are already present, as head coach Kirk Ferentz has said that Brown and Suillivan will be joining the Hawkeyes for practice.
But then, Ferentz made a rather weird—and funny—comment about his fresh pair of signal-callers.
“It’s new for us, yeah," Ferentz said, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire. "At least we’ll get eyes on these guys, get them out there. Tim [Lester] will have them totally confused by Monday. They can travel with us to the bowl game but they can’t play."
Uh, "have them totally confused?" What does that mean?
Ferentz was obviously making the remark in jest, but it's still a rather strange way to introduce two new players into your system.
Regardless, Iowa is obviously hoping that one of Brown or Sullivan can serve as the long-term answer under center for the Hawkeyes.
Finding a reliable quarterback has been an exercise in futility for Iowa in recent years, and disappointing former Michigan transfer Cade McNamara was probably the icing on the cake.
The Hawkeyes have long been one of the better teams in the Big Ten, but because of poor quarterback play, they have been unable to genuinely break into the upper echelon of squads across the country.
Perhaps that will change starting in 2025.