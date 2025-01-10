Iowa Hawkeyes Land All-Conference Wide Receiver In Transfer Portal
After the Iowa Hawkeyes landed star FCS quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal, head coach Kirk Ferentz continued the offensive trend by signing a pass catcher on Thursday.
College football insider Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that former Chattanooga wide receiver Sam Phillips has committed to Iowa.
The SoCon first-all conference wide receiver accumulated over 2,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his three years with Chattanooga. Phillips led the SoCon in receiving yards in his junior season, tallying 823 yards in 10 games.
Despite his 5'9", 185 lbs. stature, Phillips could become a real threat for the Hawkeyes' offense in 2025. The rising senior is a crafty route-runner that has displayed his ability to break off big plays with the Mocs.
With tight end Luke Lachey expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Iowa is now left with wide receivers Jacob Gill and Reece Vander Zee as the primary pass catchers in 2025. The duo finished with a combined 49 catches and 587 yards in 2024, which makes the acquisition of Phillips more promising for the Hawkeyes' offense.
Phillips spent a majority of his snaps as an outside receiver for the Mocs this past season, but has some experience of playing in the slot. He is the perfect complimentary receiver to Vander Zee, and will likely rotate with Gill as the team's flanker. Iowa now has a wide receiver who can expand the field with his speed, adding a new element to offensive coordinator Tim Lester's playbook.