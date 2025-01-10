Iowa Hawkeyes Land All-Conference Wide Receiver In Transfer Portal

Chattanooga WR Sam Phillips (@samphillips_22) has committed to Iowa, @SWiltfong_ and I have learned.



The first-team all-conference selection has 153 career catches for 2,088 yards and 9 touchdowns. Will have one year of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/BdGKdIayNt