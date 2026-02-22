Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Wisconsin Predictions

The Iowa Hawkeyes may head to Madison as underdogs, but that doesn't mean they're going to walk into Wisconsin and surrender.

Coming off a Top 10 win, the first ranked win of the Ben McCollum era, Iowa knows this is their chance to make an impact down the stretch.

With this being one of their final five regular season games, Iowa is ready to take on three ranked opponents.

Things start in Madison against the No. 24-ranked Badgers, a team that could embarrass Iowa with ease or look foolish like they just did at Ohio State.

1. Iowa Slows Down Wisconsin's Offense

While it didn't seem possible, Iowa held No. 9 Nebraska to just 52 points. Playing at home certainly helped, but there was something special in the air that night as Iowa prevailed despite shooting just 33% from the field.

If they want to beat Wisconsin, one of those things needs to stay the same. In their last 10, the Badgers are averaging 83.2 points per game, which is roughly 12 points higher than the Hawkeyes. Iowa must avoid a shootout and their defense needs to be on their A-Game once again.

2. Three Pointers Decide the Game

Wisconsin's leading scorer, John Blackwell, is averaging 2.6 made three-pointers per game. Iowa's leader, Bennett Stirtz, is averaging just 1.2. That said, he had a stretch with four made 3-pointers per game from Feb. 1-11.

Iowa does hold a slight advantage as their team 36.3% three-point percentage is slightly higher than Wisconsin's 35.1%. That said, these two offenses are entirely different. Iowa has attempted 567 threes this season, while Wisconsin has attempted 818. Yes, the Badgers have attempted 251 more 3-pointers than Iowa. To put that into perspective, they've attempted more threes than Iowa has made (206) this season.

3. Iowa's Height is Once Again Their Detriment

Jan 22, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) looks to pass against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Josh Reed (10) during the first half at Rec Hall. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Wisconsin's leading rebounder is 7-foot junior Nolan Winter. The Minnesota native currently averages 13.6 points per game to go along with 8.9 rebounds per game. The Badgers are averaging roughly six more boards per game, something that should come as no surprise, knowing Iowa's leading rebounder is Tavion Banks at just 4.8 per game.

Iowa's height has worked against them more than once this season, and that once again could be the case against Wisconsin. If the Badgers get hot from three, their height won't matter as much, but still, Winter isn't someone Iowa will be able to push around with ease.

