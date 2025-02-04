Iowa Hawkeyes Land Commitment from Towering WR

Inside The Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed a big commitment from a towering wide receiver.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 5, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A Iowa Hawkeyes helmet sits on the side line during the the Big Ten Conference football championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
/ Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the offseason in desperate need of help at wide receiver, and they have been making moves to improve their standing at the position.

First, Iowa bagged Chattanooga Mocs receiver Sam Phillips in the transfer portal, and now, it has secured a commitment from Spirit Lake standout Dylan Stecker.

“He is going to Iowa and signing on Wednesday,” Spirit Lake head coach Josh Bolluyt told Hawkeye Report.

Stecker is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound weapon who will be getting a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes.

“The opportunity is simply amazing,” Stecker said. “As far as the right fit, I believe in everything the coaches have told me, and I can’t wait to continue to work for the opportunity in front of me.”

Stecker is a multi-sport athlete with incredible athleticism, so he may be able to add a new dynamic to what has been a lagging Iowa aerial attack.

“Dylan is an incredible athlete,” Bolluyt said. “He’s incredibly explosive and super physical. I think depending on the system and style of play, he could play wide receiver or tight end depending on how he develops. He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around.”

The Hawkeyes have been forging quite the offensive makeover recently, as they also landed former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal.

Of course, the success of Stecker and the rest of Iowa's receivers will largely depend on the team's quarterback play, so hopefully, Gronowski can represent a major step up from Cade McNamara and other Hawkeyes signal-callers of recent years.

Stecker chose Iowa over Iowa State as well as scholarship offers from several other schools.

