Iowa Left With Little Film After Penn State QB Injury
While he was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school, the Iowa Hawkeyes don't have much film on their upcoming opponent. Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown just 11 career passes in the NCAA and is tasked with making his first career start at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa's matchup against Penn State is sold out as many would've imagined this game to have much bigger implications a few weeks ago. Now, head coach James Franklin is out as the Nittany Lions QB1 Drew Allar just went down with a season-ending injury.
Upon learning of the injury, Grunkemeyer was promoted to QB1. The Lewis Center, Ohio native stands 6'2'' 212-pounds. He appeared in their dominant win over Nevada, 46-11. In that game, the freshman looked extremely sharp. Grunkemeyer finished 7/9 for 86 yards with three carries for eight yards and a touchdown.
It's hard to say he's similar to Iowa's QB Mark Gronowski, but Gunkemeyer showed he can use his legs in that game. Knowing how Penn State's schedule looked from there, it comes as no surprise that he hasn't attempted a run since. That said, he did throw for a touchdown on September 13.
Penn State's freshman QB's lone completion against Villanova was a 19 yard touchdown pass, the first of his career. So far, he's 8/11 for 105 yards with a touchdown and another on the ground.
If Penn State has learned anything about Iowa, it's the fact that HC Kirk Ferentz doesn't budge. This defense has kept them in games against Iowa State and Indiana, a pair of ranked teams that make up their only losses. With all eyes on Kinnick Stadium, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 51.8% chance to win.
After the lowest over/under point total of the season against Wisconsin, Iowa's 37-0 win somehow hit the under. Against the Nittany Lions, that total sits at 40.5. Iowa comes in as two and a half point favorites, a vast difference from the 10 point underdogs they were at the start of the season.
Ultimately, defeating 3-3 (0-3) Penn State is going to be much easier said than done. Iowa looked great against Wisconsin, but the Nittany Lions are bringing something completely new to the table. With a new head coach and a quarterback making his first career start, anything could happen in Iowa City, IA.
As for Iowa, sticking to their game plan will be crucial. If all goes according to plan, it'll be another win for the Hawkeyes who could find themselves in the AP Top 25 with a win over No. 8 Oregon in a few weeks.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!