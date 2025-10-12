Iowa DL Records First Career Interception vs. Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ defensive unit stood like a wall against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. Ethan Hurkett’s men did not let anybody pass as the team went on to clinch their fourth win of the season with a 37-0 scoreline.
Iowa caught two interceptions, one of which came from defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne. The sophomore combined with Brian Allen to grab the first interception of his career. Allen caused the pass breakup, and the ball bounced off his hand in the 12th minute of the first quarter. Hawthorne dived and caught the ball for an interception.
Hawthorne addressed the media and shared his feelings about catching his first interception. He was asked if he had an interception in high school.
“Uh, no. This is the first interception in my entire life,” Hawthorne said. “So, This was a great moment for me. I'm very happy. It didn't feel real out there. So, it's a good moment.”
The Iowa DL revealed that the team practices the tip ball drill once a week and he went into autopilot as soon as he saw the ball in the air. He also talked about fellow defensive linemen Aaron Grave’s interception, which was very close to being a pick-six.
“I was on the sideline. I was freaking out,” Hawthorne said. “As soon as I saw the screen, I'm like, "Oh, screen's coming." So when I saw Big Self get that pick, oh my goodness, he was taking off. It was so awesome to see. I'm so proud of him.”
Graves made a 35-yard run down the field and set up a first-and-goal for the Hawkeyes’ second touchdown of the night. Hawthorne felt most of the plays went the way they practiced. The DL recorded two tackles, one assist, and one interception against the Badgers.
The Hawkeyes have a tough schedule ahead of them and Hawthorne said the team is going to use this win to understand where they can improve. Although the team will celebrate their victory tonight, they are going to things week-by-week.
The Badgers recorded only 82 passing yards and just 3.7 yards per play on Sunday. Their offense had no way out against Iowa and was pinned down throughout the night. Wisconsin’s offense has struggled this season, but they had no idea they wouldn’t be put anything on the board heading into the game.
