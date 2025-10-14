Iowa's Offense Near Top of B1G
Sitting at 4-2 (2-1), the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the top third of Big 10 teams. Offensively, they're averaging 30.0 points per game in conference matchups. When looking at the rest of the conference, that puts them at No. 6 overall.
Those 30 points per game were lowered due to their 15 point effort against No. 11 Indiana. Seeing as the Hoosiers are now ranked No. 3 and just defeated No. 3 Oregon, that loss doesn't look too bad. Regardless, they put up crooked numbers against Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Their 38-28 win over the Scarlet Knights and 37-0 beatdown of Wisconsin helped secure Iowa's place near the top of the conference. At this point in the season, only UCLA, Nebraska, Ohio State, USC, and Indiana are ahead of them. Indiana is in first place with 37.7 points per game, but the Hawkeyes can say they held them to their lowest conference point total of the season (20).
Iowa's latest win over Wisconsin helped keep the Badgers at the bottom. Ranked No. 18, Wisconsin's shutout loss pushed their average down to just 6.7 points per game in their first three conference matchups.
Looking ahead, the Hawkeyes match up against Penn State who is No. 8 with 27.3 points per game. Shockingly, Iowa ranks ahead of No. 8 Oregon, who's put up a respectable 28 points per game. Iowa will host Oregon on November 8.
With six games remaining, Iowa has scored more average points in conference action than four of their final six opponents. Only No. 20 USC and No. 25 Nebraska have scored more. Iowa is tasked with playing both of those games on the road, though they are two of their final three games of the season.
Now, Iowa is able to enjoy a three-game homestand. From October 18 to November 8, they'll host Penn State, Minnesota, and Oregon. If QB Mark Gronowski stays healthy, this offense will continue to score at a prolific rate. Their run-game is unmatched, and Gronowski has only begun to scratch the surface of what he can do in the passing game.
Don't let the Wisconsin game fool you, it's clear the fifth-year starter wasn't 100%. Obviously, they didn't need him to be. Iowa still won with ease, and it was the perfect game to get him back on the field. Moving forward, Gronowski and company will look to keep up their 30 points per game average.
