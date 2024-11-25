Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Having NFL Season to Forget
Last season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was one of the most impressive pass-catchers in the NFL. The Iowa Hawkeyes product hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, making a Pro Bowl appearance.
That type of production for a first-year tight end is nearly unheard of, so it looked like LaPorta was prepared to establish himself as one of the most dominant weapons in the NFL.
Fast forward to his second season, and that has hardly been the case.
While the Lions have been terrific as a collective unit, LaPorta has been underwhelming, having caught just 28 passes for 385 yards and three scores in 10 games.
Yes, the 23-year-old has been banged up, but this is very lackluster production for a player who was so outstanding in Year 1.
Most recently, LaPorta logged just three catches on 19 yards in Detroit's win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He has accumulated only eight grabs over his last three contests, and he has only posted five receptions once all season.
To be fair, LaPorta is playing in a loaded Lions offense that also includes wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in the aerial attack.
Nevertheless, most would have expected a much more efficient campaign from LaPorta, who put together a couple of very impressive seasons at Iowa.
LaPorta spent four years with the Hawkeyes, amassing 153 receptions for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns.
We'll see if the former second-round pick can elevate his level of play for Detroit as the regular season draws to a close.