Iowa Loses DB to Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered another significant blow to its secondary, as defensive back Kael Kolarik announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on January 2, 2026, with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot, 210-pound DB from Indianola, Iowa, signed with Iowa in 2022 and developed into a three-year letterman who played running back, defensive back, and return specialist during his high school career before specializing defensively at the collegiate level.

During the 2025 season, Kolarik appeared in 13 games for the Hawkeyes but operated primarily as a backup in Iowa's safety rotation behind Koen Entringer, Xavier Nwankpa, and Zach Lutmer.

In his final season, Kolarik recorded eight tackles across limited action. During his time in Iowa, he played 41 games and recorded 13 total tackles (six solo, seven assists).

The DB is seeking more playing time and aims to compete for a starting role in his final year of eligibility rather than staying in a backup role at Iowa.

Kael Kolarik’s Wholesome Message to Iowa Nation

Kolarik penned a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude for his time in Iowa City while announcing his transfer portal decision via Instagram.

"I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support throughout this process. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to be a better football player but, more importantly, a better man. The lessons, wisdom, and skills I have learned from our outstanding coaches will stay with me for life." Kolarik wrote.

"To my teammates, you know I love y'all boys. I will cherish every moment we have shared together. I leave with nothing but love. I am thankful for all of you. I made brothers for life. To Hawkeye Nation, your love and support for this team is truly unmatched and so special. There is truly no place like Kinnick. After many conversations, prayers, and thoughtful reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility."

Kolarik's departure joins a cascade of defensive secondary departures that have significantly compromised Iowa's secondary depth heading into the 2026 season. He joins Rhys Dakin (punter) and numerous other defensive contributors to leave the program following an 8-4 regular season.

Kirk Ferentz’s unit is bleeding after the loss of special teams coordinators LeVar Woods. With the transfer portal window open from January 2 to 14, the Hawkeyes need to bring in proven talent to compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.

