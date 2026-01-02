Iowa Special Teams Star Enters Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a major blow following their ReliaQuest Bowl win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Rhys Dakin, a 6-foot-4, 223‑pound Australian punter, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on January 1, 2026.

Dakin's first season was historic. He punted 64 times for 2,822 yards, averaging 44.1 yards per punt with a 61-yard long. He placed 29 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, hit 16 punts of 50+ yards, limited touchbacks to five, and saw only 12.5% of his punts returned.

He finished 9th nationally in total punting yards as a true freshman and earned FWAA Freshman All-American honors, PFF All-True Freshman Team, second-team All-Big Ten (media), third-team All-Big Ten (coaches), AP second-team All-Big Ten, and Phil Steele third-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Dakin's sophomore season produced 42 punts for 1,833 yards at a 43.6-yard per punt average with a 65-yard long, nine 50+ yard punts, and 16 inside the 20. Across two seasons, Dakin compiled 106 punts for 4,655 yards at a 43.9 yards per punt career average.

Rhys Dakin’s Beautiful Message to Iowa

Dakin penned down a wholesome message for everyone who has been a part of his journey.

“I want to start by expressing my sincere gratitude to Coach Ferentz and the entire coaching staff. Thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and helping me develop both on and off the field. The trust and mentorship you showed me throughout my time here is something I’ll always appreciate.” Dakin wrote.

“Thank you to my family and close friends for being my constant support system. Your encouragement, honesty, and belief in me through every moment made all the difference.”

“To my teammates, the coaching staff, support staff, the University of Iowa community, and Hawkeye Nation, thank you for the unforgettable memories and support. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to wear the black and gold and represent this program.

The standard, work ethic, and culture of Iowa football is something I’ll always take pride in. Competing alongside this group and being part of this program helped shape who I am today and prepared me for what’s ahead not just in college, but in life.

I also want to thank everyone who welcomed me and made Iowa City feel like home. This place will always mean a great deal to me.

After a lot of reflection and conversations with my family and those closest to me, I’ve decided that entering the NCAA transfer portal is the best step for my future. This was a tough decision, and that speaks volumes about the people and environment here.”

LeVar Woods, the coach who recruited Dakin and mentored him through his freshman All-American season and sophomore questions, departed for Michigan State on December 18, 2025. Dakin entered the transfer portal on December 31, 2025, 13 days later. Early speculations suggest that he would reunite with Woods at Michigan State.

Dakin’s portal entry leaves Iowa suddenly thin at a position that was a quiet strength. Backup punter Ty Nissen has graduated, which means the Hawkeyes now have to replace both their starting punter and primary reserve in the same offseason. Combined with Woods’ exit, Iowa’s special teams are staring at their most significant reset in years.

