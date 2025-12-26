Star DB Returning to Iowa For 2026 Season

Now more than ever, colleges are having to post about players returning to their program for the following season. When it comes to defensive back Koen Entringer's time with the Iowa Hawkeyes, things were different.

Entringer had a clear path to the NFL, but he decided to stick around for an extra year. With head coach Kirk Ferentz still leading the charge, defensive coordinator Phil Parker was thrilled to learn that the team is going to have Entringer back.

Their captain confirmed to Iowa media on December 26 he wouldn't be going anywhere. The Hawkeyes successfully landed in Florida ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl, and great news broke out immediately.

Iowa Needs Entringer Now More Than Ever

Iowa safety Koen Entringer confirms that he will return to the #Hawkeyes for his senior year. Great news and a potential all-conference caliber player back for Phil Parker. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 26, 2025

Iowa is losing a boatload of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and Entringer isn't a player they could afford to lose. While no one knows how those conversations went behind the scenes, it's clear Entringer has his head in the game and is ready to stick around another year.

He certainly wouldn't have been the highest draft pick coming off his junior season, but that goes to show just how hard it truly is to be drafted. Now that Hawkeyes fans know he'll be returning for the 2026 season, they'll get another chance to see the captain make magic.

Entringer finished this year with 69 total tackles, by far the most of his career. He's been with Iowa the entire time, going back to when he was red-shirted in 2022. That year, he played in just one game where he recorded a solo tackle against Minnesota.

After exceeding all expectations this season, Entringer is set to give it another go. The Hawkeyes were prepared to lose Entringer as seemingly every major defensive player is graduating, but now he knows this will truly be his defense in 2026.

Keeping Entringer Around Means Everything

Captain Koen Entringer is back.



No better man to lead our 2026 Hawkeyes.



Hawkeye Nation, let's ride.



Video from @McFick pic.twitter.com/JUpiBHhX8O — Stirtz SZN (@TheMcCollumEra) December 26, 2025

With under-classmen and transfer portal players being asked to step up, Iowa knows just how much of a veteran voice Entringer is. The players listen to him arguably more than anyone else in the locker room, and that says a lot about the 6'1'' 211-pound junior.

Entringer is just four tackles shy of 100 in his career, and those could easily come against Vanderbilt on New Years Eve. He picked up 41 solo tackles this season which was 22 more than he had in his first three years combined. With five pass deflections, an interception, and forced fumble in his career, one can only imagine the chaos Entringer is going to cause back on this team next season.

