Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Transfer QB Target to Bowl Game Opponent

Penn State QB transfer Beau Pribula (@beauprib) has committed to Missouri, his agency @AurumSports tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Big get for Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou. Pribula had ranked as one of the top uncommitted QBs in the transfer portal.