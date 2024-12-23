Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Transfer QB Target to Bowl Game Opponent
The Iowa Hawkeyes have already added one quarterback via the NCAA transfer portal. Hank Brown has committed to Iowa and provides the program with big-time potential for the future.
While they had added Brown, Iowa was interested in making another quarterback move in the trasnfer portal. They were one of the teams registering heavy interest in Penn State transfer Beau Pribula.
Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes have lost that battle.
Iowa is set to face off against the Missouri Tigers in the upcoming Music City Bowl. However, Missouri has already beaten them once, with Pribula choosing to commit to the Tigers.
Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports was the first to report the news of Pribula's transfer decision.
Losing out on Pribula is disappointing. In limited playing time at Penn State, he showed off big-time potential.
Pribula ended his career with the Nittany Lions completing 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 424 yards, nine touchdowns, and just one interception. He also racked up 571 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Missouri badly needed a quarterback of the future as well. They seem to now have that guy with Pribula committing to join their program.
Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes will need to figure out what the 2025 season has in store under center. Brendan Sullivan, Jackson Stratton, and Jimmy Sullivan will all be joined by Brown in the quarterback room.
Sullivan appears to have the inside track to win the starting job. Stratton and Brown will his main competition. Brown could very well make a push for the job with the arm talent that he has shown off.
Adding Pribula would have been a nice get for Iowa, but he would have caused a major dilemma. Having five quarterbacks in the same room can get a bit crowded.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what both Pribula and Brown end up doing in the future. Hopefully, the Hawkeyes picked the right quarterback to make their priority in the portal.