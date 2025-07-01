Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Vital Member Of Staff Heading Into 2025 Season
There's been a massive change in the leadership structure of the Iowa football program, but few outside of the program or absolute die-hard fans will understand how big of a change it really is.
The Hawkeyes announced on Tuesday that Paul Federici is retiring after 21 years working with the Iowa football program. Many reading this might be wondering who Federici is and what the significance of this news means for Iowa football.
Federici is one of those "behind the scenes" stalwarts in Iowa City who has helped make the Kirk Ferentz era so consistently successful.
“Paul has been an invaluable member of our program for more than 20 years,” Ferentz said in a statement released by the program. “He joined the team as an athletic trainer and rapidly became known for his skills, focus and commitment to the players. Several years later, Paul moved into the role of Director of Football Operations -- which he has held for the past 16 years.”
Federici started his career with Iowa in 2004. He spent five years as the director of athletic training services before assuming his role as director of football operations.
Again, this is super behind-the-scenes stuff, but it's all vital to the overall success of a football program. Since 2009, Federici has played a vital role in Iowa football's daily operations and travel plans. That includes planning, coordination and implementation. He also played important roles representing Iowa as an operations liaison at the College Football Playoff national championship games from 2015 to 2019, the Rose Bowl Game Advisory Committee, and the National Football Operations Committee.
“It is incredibly challenging to manage all the details surrounding every facet of a football program -- from logistics, to travel, to managing staff and player needs -- and Paul has made it look effortless,” Ferentz explained. “We wish him well in retirement and thank him for making our program better.”
Federici's legendary career included a stint as Vanderbilt University's head athletic trainer from 1994 to 1999. He was also the head athletic trainer for the Seattle Seahawks from 1999 to 2004.