Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Passes Matt Rhule in Memorial Stadium Wins
While it doesn't seem possible, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has more wins at Memorial Stadium than Matt Rhule. Even though Rhule has been Nebraska's head coach for the past three seasons, he only has six conference wins under his belt. During his tenure at Iowa, Ferentz now has seven.
Iowa has won seven straight games at Memorial Stadium, which is quite impressive. Iowa is the only team to go to Lincoln and embarrass the Cornhuskers consistently. Sure, a few of the games ended in last-second field goals, but a win is a win.
On September 28, Iowa left no doubt. Ferentz held his head high as he left Memorial Stadium with a dominant, 40-16 victory. His Iowa team finished with yet another eight-win season as seven seems to be Rhule's ceiling at Nebraska.
Kirk Ferentz's Historic Seventh Win at Memorial Stadium
Obviously, Ferentz has been with Iowa since 1999. He's the longest active tenured head coach in college football, so it comes as no surprise that he's faced Nebraska a time or two. Seeing as the Iowa vs. Nebraska "rivalry" has really been pushed in the past few years, Ferentz has left quite his mark on Memorial Stadium.
Iowa has not only won seven straight games at Memorial Stadium, but they've won ten of their last 11 vs. Nebraska. it's about as one sided of a rivalry as it can get, yet somehow Rhule and company keep asking for more.
Truly, it's incredible that Ferentz has more conference wins at Memorial Stadium than Rhule. The former Temple, Baylor, and Carolina Panthers head coach has now had three seasons to rack up his win total at home for the Cornhuskers. Sadly for them, he's won just two games at home each year. Thankfully for Iowa, they just extended his contract so he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Kirk Ferentz is One of a Kind
When Ferentz became the all time winningest coach in B1G history earlier this season, he didn't even seem to bat an eye. At 70-years-old, Ferentz has to know his clock is ticking, yet he manages to run this Iowa program like no other.
The Hawkeyes may not have a National Championship under him, but he's led them to plenty of notable victories and moments along the way. Whether it's at home or on the road, Ferentz leaves his 100% on the field every night and that's one of the reasons why he'll forever go down in history.
