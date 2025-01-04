Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Is a Massive X-Factor for Packers
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star pass rusher has become a major key piece for the Green Bay Packers. As the Packers look to make a run at a Super Bowl this season, they are going to need Van Ness to step up in a huge way.
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Green Bay made the decision to move on from Preston Smith. They traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening up a much bigger role for Van Ness.
Now, it's time for the former Iowa standout to showcase his full potential.
So far this season with the Packers, Van Ness has played in all 16 games. He has racked up 31 total tackles to go along with three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Those numbers aren't shabby at all, but he's capable of performing at an even higher level.
At just 23 years old, Van Ness is still getting his NFL feet under him. However, if Green Bay is going to win a championship this season, they are going to need their pass rush to step up even bigger.
Van Ness has yet to even scratch the sufrace of the potential that made him the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that he has been given a bigger role, he is under pressure to start performing like an elite first round pick.
It will be interesting to see if Van Ness can rise to the occasion with the Packers this season. Not every day does an opportunity come up like it has for Van Ness.
Green Bay has taken a huge leap of faith and invested heavily into Van Ness. To be given that kind of a chance with a legitimate Super Bowl contender is a big responsbility, but it could also completely change his career outlook.
There are good reasons to believe that Van Ness can live up to the hype. He has shown flashes of huge potential in his first two seasons. However, he is also just a second-year player who deserves some patience as well.
Hopefully, he can take his game to the next level in Week 18 and heading into the playoffs. If he does end up reaching his full potential, he could be a consistent double-digit sack produce year in and year out.
That is exactly what the Packers need him to be come. Only time will tell if he's able to reach that level of production.