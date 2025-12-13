Packers vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Trust Packers on Road?)
Two of the NFL’s most dominant defensive teams will duke it out at Empower Field in Week 15. The Green Bay Packers will visit the Denver Broncos as 2.5-point favorites after taking control of the NFC North by downing the Chicago Bears. Beating one of the NFL two 11-win teams will be a challenge, though.
Green Bay is giving up 19.0 points per game and has generated plenty of pressure up front with former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.
The Packers have a top-10 defense against the run and the pass, but no team is better at getting after opposing quarterbacks than the Broncos. Denver has generated a league-high 55 sacks. That’s 11 more than the second place Cleveland Browns. The 1984 Chicago Bears’ team record of 7 sacks in a season appears to be in reach for Denver’s elite front seven.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Packers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers: -2.5 (-110)
- Broncos: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: -135
- Broncos: +114
Total
- 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Green Bay is 2-4 against the spread on the road. The UNDER is 3-2 in Broncos home games.
Packers vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
Both these teams seem poised to make deep postseason runs and the side with better quarterback play seems most likely to take home the win.
Jordan Love has thrown for nine touchdowns with just one interception during the Packers’ current four-game winning streak while Bo Nix has looked fairly questionable.
The Broncos’ signal-caller has tallied just two touchdowns with three interceptions in his previous four outings and has taken seven sacks during that span. There’s a good chance he’ll face plenty of pressure given Denver’s limitations on the ground with RJ Harvey leading the running back room.
Green Bay has the consistency at quarterback and running back to win and cover in this one.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Broncos 20
