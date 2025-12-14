Best NFL Week 15 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Mark Andrews, This Rookie Receiver)
A loaded Sunday slate is upon us in Week 15 of the NFL season, as there are just four games left for every team and bye weeks are a thing of the past.
So, why don't we bet on a few players to find the end zone on Sunday?
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop. And Week 14 was a rousing success!
Last week, MacMillan took Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid at +210 to find the end zone, and he scored against the putrid Cincinnati Bengals defense. Then, in the late window, Peter Dewey had Christian Watson (+160) against the Chicago Bears, and he scored not once, but twice (!!) in that game.
Can we hit both of these props again in Week 15?
This week, we’re going back to the well with a tight end facing the Bengals, as well as targeting a rookie receiver that has been on fire in recent weeks.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick Week 15.
Best NFL Week 15 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook.
- Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+160) – Peter Dewey
- Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+159) – Iain MacMillan
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+160) – Peter Dewey
Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Tetairoa McMillan has really come on as of late, and he could be worth a look on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The Panthers are coming out of their bye week, and this is a huge game for them since they are 7-6 and have a chance to take the NFC South division from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina lost to New Orleans earlier this season, but McMillan had a solid game, catching five of his eight targets for 60 yards.
Since then, the rookie has scored in three straight games against Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles, finding the end zone four times during that stretch. McMillan only has three catches over his last two games, but he went for 130 yards and two scores in a win over Atlanta in Week 11.
This is a solid matchup for the Panthers receiver, as the Saints have allowed 21 passing scores (10th-most in the NFL) this season. On top of that, the Saints are just 16th in EPA/Pass and 21st in opponent completion percentage.
I think this is a bounce-back spot for Bryce Young and the Panthers after a bad loss to New Orleans earlier in the season, and McMillan is his No. 1 target in the last several weeks. He's a solid bet at this price on Sunday.
Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+159) – Iain MacMillan
Betting on opposing tight ends against the Cincinnati Bengals has been a profitable bet to make all season long.
They allow the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends. There have been nine touchdowns scored by tight ends against the Bengals in 2025.
While Mark Andrews didn't score against the Bengals two weeks ago, he did haul in four receptions for 47 yards. I love this bet at +159 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.