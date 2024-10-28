Iowa TE Could Replace Chiefs' Travis Kelce
The Iowa Hawkeyes are known as "Tight End U" for a reason.
Dallas Clark. Noah Fant. George Kittle. T.J. Hockenson Sam LaPorta. There is a long list of Iowa tight ends who have become NFL stars, so you couldn't blame NFL teams for scouting any Hawkeyes tight ends.
Could Luke Lachey be the latest stud to emerge from Iowa City, and could he ultimately serve as Travis Kelce's replacement with the Kansas City Chiefs?
Chiefs Wire postulates that Kansas City may end up selecting Lachey in the 2025 NFL Draft with Kelce's career winding down and with the Chiefs needing another blocker at the position.
"The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the market for a blocking tight end as Noah Gray steps into a larger role as a pass catcher," Chiefs Wire wrote. "Adding more depth and talent to the tight end room is a reasonable next step for the Chiefs as Travis Kelce enters the twilight of his career."
Lachey has hauled in 24 receptions for 209 yards this season.
The 23-year-old arrived at Iowa in 2020, but did not begin earning playing time until 2021. That season, he logged eight catches for 133 yards. He then caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 before injuries limited him to just three contests last year.
Lachey hasn't posted big numbers at Iowa, but neither did Kittle.
Plus, the Columbus, Oh. native appears to be on track to have the most productive year of his collegiate career in 2024.
With Kelce being 35 years old, it may be time for the Chiefs to look to the future, and what better mentor for Lachey than Kelce himself?