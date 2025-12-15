Iowa Names Five Permanent Captains During Team Awards

Each and every year, the Iowa Hawkeyes come together for their annual team awards. A pair of players were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player, but only one of those became a permanent team captain.

Other than one name listed, these players are all seniors. They'll likely all be going their separate way, whether that's playing at the next level or giving up football entirely.

Either way, the mark they left on this program won't be forgotten. In total, five players were named permanent team captains. Iowa spread it out with two offensive players, two defensive and one on special teams.

1. QB Mark Gronowski

Mark Gronowski (offense) and Zach Lutmer (defense) were named MVPs at the Iowa football 2025 team awards.

In no particular order, things are kicking off on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa grabbed Gronowski from the transfer portal, knowing exactly what they were signing up for. While Hawkeyes fans would've loved to see him complete a few more passes, Gronowski got the job done.

He had a few highlight reel plays this season, but made history with how many rushing touchdowns he had. Gronowski did something no Iowa quarterback will replicate anytime soon, and for that he was honored.

2. C Logan Jones

The 2025 Rimington Trophy winner had no choice but to be one of these five players. If head coach Kirk Ferentz had it his way, this entire offense would be honored. Regardless, Jones was a focal point and without him, Gronowski and the team's run-game would've never got going.

3. DB Koen Entringer

What an incredible hustle play from Koen Entringer 👏

What an incredible hustle play from Koen Entringer

With 27 tackles in his first three years, Entringer had 69 total tackles in 2025. Of those 69, nearly 60% of them were solo tackles. With 41 solo tackles on the year, Entringer was six shy of leading the team. Regardless, he was second on the team in total tackles but made a monumental leap from 2024 to 2025. It's important to note that Entringer could return for the 2026 season, but he's yet to decide.

4. DL Ethan Hurkett

Seeing an Iowa native named permanent captain will always be more special. Standing 6'3'' 259-pounds, Hurkett embodied what it means to be a Hawkeye. He may not have had as many tackles in 2025 as he did in 2023-24, but he secured six sacks and a forced fumble. With 13.5 career sacks, it's important to note that 12.5 of those came in his last two seasons.

5. PR/KR Kaden Wetjen

Both Logan Jones and Kaden Wetjen have been named Walter Camp First Team All-Americans.



Jones was just awarded the Rimington Trophy as well. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 13, 2025

Whether it's being a running back, wide receiver, or kick returner, there's no one quite like Wetjen. He proved himself time and time again on special teams by setting Iowa up with more than ideal field position. There's not much that can be said about him that hasn't been said before. Wetjen is the complete package, and Iowa fans would love to see his career take off in the NFL.

