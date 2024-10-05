Iowa Hawkeyes Make Massive Special Teams Blunder vs Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not exactly gotten off to a great offensive start against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After a scoreless first quarter, Iowa missed a 51-yard field goal in the second period, eliminating what had been a solid drive for the Hawkeyes.
But then, Iowa committed a special teams disaster.
Or at least head coach Kirk Ferentz did.
On a 4th-and-1 near midfield midway through the second quarter, Iowa lined up in punt formation. However, it was a fake, and the Hawkeyes were able to do a quick dive run for the first down.
Or at least they thought.
Turns out, Ferentz called timeout right before the ball was snapped, wiping away the critical play for his ballclub.
With the jig being up as far as another potential fake was returned, Iowa then punted for real, and it was just a 22-yarder by Rhys Dakin, who has been an elite punter.
Talk about a gut punch for a Hawkeyes club that simply cannot afford to make mistakes against a heavily favored Ohio State ballclub.
Fortunately for Iowa, the Buckeyes fumbled on the ensuing possession, and Iowa recovered rather deep in their own territory.
Still, that was a major special teams blunder for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has had difficulty getting anything going offensively against Ohio State, particularly in the rushing attack, which is surprising given how elite running back Kaleb Johnson has been this season.
The good news is that the Hawkeyes' defense has been holding up early on, but Iowa will definitely need some better luck moving forward.