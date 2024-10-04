Iowa Nabs Potential QB of the Future
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not received great quarterback play so far this season. Cade McNamara has had a rough year so far, but there is still hope for him to turn things around.
While the quarterback play has been below expectations this season, Iowa was able to grab a commitment from a potential quarterback of the future.
On Thursday evening, the Hawkeyes were able to secure the commitment of 2026 three-star quarterback prospect Cash Herrera.
Herrera, hailing from The Bishop's School in San Diego, California, chose to play college football at Iowa. He may only be ranked as a three-star prospect, but he has great arm talent.
Following his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes, Herrera spoke out about the team's game against Iowa State being a huge help for him to make his decison.
“My visit for the Iowa State game was super influential in my decision. I was able to see a game day environment and the energy. As well as how my family was treated. I wanted to wait [to commit] originally but after talking with my family and coaches, it felt best to do it now. I had such a great relationship and there was no point in waiting.”
Iowa beat out UCLA to land Herrera. The young quarterback detailed some of his reason for choosing the Hawkeyes.
“Iowa made me feel great and wanted. They brought me in as family which felt very good. I think them and UCLA were close in how they made me feel, but the vibe at Iowa is great. Like I said earlier, the game day is what really brought me in because of how rowdy it gets there. I like that everyone is bought into the game and just not there to be there.”
It sounds like he made his final decision about a week ago. Waiting to commit just didn't make sense to him, as he detailed above. Iowa could not be more excited that he went ahead and made it official.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to watch Herrera develop. He has the arm talent to be a very good college football quarterback. With the right coaching and work ethic, his future could be very bright.
Only time will tell, but this is a very nice addition for the Hawkeyes and he offers them big long-term potential.