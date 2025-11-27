Iowa vs. Nebraska Picks and Predictions
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for their final game of the regular season, a Black Friday matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following a gritty win against Michigan State, Iowa is a slight favorite as they tackle Nebraska on their home turf, boasting a winning record in Lincoln.
Here's what the Iowa Hawkeyes on SI team predicts will happen as this season comes to a close.
Jennifer Streeter
To be honest, the Iowa Hawkeyes threw pretty much everyone for a loop allowing Michigan State to put up 17 points on Nov. 22. Now, Iowa sits with an overall 7-4 record and a 5-3 slate in conference play. The Hawkeyes will now look to end their regular-season on the road against Nebraska, entering play at Memorial Stadium Lincoln with a 2-2 away record.
The Cornhuskers are 7-4 overall and sit at No. 8 in the Big Ten, with special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler recently tabbed as one of 63 nominees for the 2025 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach. Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef doesn't need to do anything monumental, but if he keeps hitting midrange throws the matchup will remain close throughout.
Though, if the Iowa defense does what they're capable of and holds up during the second half, the Hawkeyes should be able to hold it together if they take things step-by-step to close out their regular-season on a high note.
Jordon Lawrenz
I would be shocked if Iowa doesn't leave Lincoln with the win. They've dominated at Nebraska for years now, and there should be no reason that changes here in 2025. The Hawkeyes' latest win over MSU might not be that impressive, but a win is a win and it's sure a heck of a lot better than losing to Penn State by 27 points.
At the end of the day, I can't see freshman QB TJ Lateef playing hero. He'd love to save the Cornhuskers season with a huge win at home, during Rivalry Week no less, but Iowa has this one in the bag. Ultimately, it won't be that close either.
Jayesh Pagar
Nebraska's 7-4 record shows real progress under Matt Rhule, but losing Dylan Raiola to a broken fibula changes everything for this matchup. TJ Lateef has stepped in admirably with two starts under his belt, but asking a true freshman to out-duel Iowa's suffocating defense in a rivalry game is a tall order.
The Hawkeyes have built their season on limiting mistakes and winning the field position battle, and Mark Gronowski's ability to move the chains on the ground should keep Nebraska's offense off the field. Drew Stevens has become automatic in pressure moments, drilling game-winners against the Cornhuskers in each of the past two seasons. Iowa's been in control of this series for years now, and nothing about Nebraska's current situation suggests that changes.
