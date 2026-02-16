Iowa’s Ava Heiden Shines in Convincing Win Over Nebraska

Not even an 11 a.m. start at the beginning of the week could stop the No. 13 Iowa women’s basketball team from coming out on top. In an afternoon clash with the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Hawkeyes — thanks to a torrid scoring effort from star sophomore Ava Heiden — easily took care of the Cornhuskers by a score of 80-67. It was the team’s second win in a row.

The victory secured the Hawkeyes their 10th consecutive 20-win campaign, a statistic that boggles the mind and ensnares the senses. Jan Jensen’s program has been one of college basketball’s best over the past decade, and there’s no sign of that stopping anytime soon.

On this day, that prowess was all thanks to Heiden’s spectacular effort.

Heiden Leads the Way for Iowa

Iowa center Ava Heiden (5) looks to score against Washington forward Brynn McGaughy (21) Feb. 11, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heiden having good days at the office isn’t an abnormality. She’s the team’s leading scorer and is a national name in women’s college basketball. But it was against the Cornhuskers that she really shined.

Heiden scored a career-high 27 points and secured 11 rebounds in the win at Nebraska. She was extremely efficient, too, finishing the afternoon 12 of 15 from the field. That’s just a normal day on the court for Heiden, though. She just makes baskets at an insane clip.

It was her scoring — Heiden totaled 18 points through the first two quarters — that helped Iowa take a 45-27 lead into halftime. And even though Nebraska came out of the locker room lighting the world on fire with a 10-1 run, Iowa never budged, thanks in large part to Heiden’s constant presence.

Everybody Steps Up in the Win Over Nebraska

Dec 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Chazadi Wright (11) looks to pass against the UConn Huskies during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images | Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just Heiden who had a good day, either. Sophomore guard Taylor Stremlow contributed a career high of her own with 17 points to help the Hawkeyes take down Nebraska. Chazadi Wright also reached double figures with 14 points and seven assists, while Journey Houston scored 10 points of her own. Even though Heiden was the star who shined the brightest, the rest of Iowa’s supporting cast was more than up to the task.

That’s the exact formula that Jansen and her squad will be seeking to replicate the rest of the way. Follow that recipe and the team is bound to go far in March.

What’s Next for Iowa Women’s Basketball?

Four games remain on the schedule for the Hawkeyes, starting with a bout at Purdue on Feb. 19. They’ll then host No. 6 Michigan in an important Big Ten clash on Feb. 22 before playing Illinois and Wisconsin to round out the regular season.

