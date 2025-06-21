Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive Line Anchored by the Big Ten's Top-Rated Tackle
The Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled on the offensive side of the ball in recent years.
That cannot be said of the entire group as Iowa prepares to return one of the top offensive lines in the Big Ten.
Anchoring the offensive line is Gennings Dunker, who is the highest-rated returning tackle in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.
Dunker came to Iowa in 2021 as a highly-rated recruit out of Illinois. He has started 25 games over the last two years and is one of the top linemen in the Big Ten when healthy. In 2024, Dunker was named Second Team All-Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes return an experienced group along the offensive line. Center Logan Jones and guard Connor Colby join Dunker as elite members of the line.
Iowa's offensive line helped the team rack up over 2,500 yards on the ground. Kaleb Johnson enjoyed running behind the offensive line as he was named an All-American after ruhing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Iowa has worked this offseason to improve on the offensive side of the ball. The Hawkeyes have been one of the top defensive teams in the nation but the offense has not caught up. Warren Ruggiero joined the offensive staff as an analyst to work with offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Iowa also brought in Mark Gronowski this offseason. The FCS Heisman winner was a major get for a team looking to make drastic improvements to the offense right away.
Behind this offensive line, Gronowski has a chance to have success and it could lead to some points being put up by the Hawkeyes.