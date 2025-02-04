Iowa Hawkeyes Offer Four-Star Weapon In 2026 Class
After the Iowa Hawkeyes hot start in the 2026 recruitment cycle, the long-time Big Ten Conference member is looking to continue their successful run in the running back department.
2026 running back Javian Mallory announced on Monday that he received an offer from the Hawkeyes, according to a social media post.
Mallory, a four-star prospect out of West Boca, FL, has caught the attention of many colleges, as he currently holds 48 offers. At 5-foot-11, 200 lbs, he has a nice blend of size and speed that makes him a threat with the ball in his hands. The junior tailback is the No. 20 running back in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Iowa has done a remarkable job of addressing the trenches in the 2026 class. Four out of the six commits that head coach Kirk Ferentz holds in the upcoming recruiting cycle are on the offensive or defensive line. This includes four-star tackle Hudson Parliment, who recently committed to the program last month. However, Ferentz must find a running back to help the program's future offensive efforts.
The Hawkeyes 2025 class only featured one true running back in three-star prospect Nathan McNeil. Luckily for fans, Ferentz and his coaching staff have offered a total of five rushers in the 2026 class, with the big name being four-star prospect DeZephen Walker.
If Iowa wants to go all-in on Mallory, the program must act quickly. Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports has logged a crystal ball prediction for the running back to land with the Miami Hurricanes, which could be difficult for Ferentz to pry Mallory from an in-state school. But this is not the first time the Hawkeyes were in the running for a Florida native. McNeil and freshman Kamari Moulton both came from the sunshine state, which makes Mallory's recruitment journey one to watch.