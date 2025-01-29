Iowa Hawkeyes Make Offer to Intriguing Four-Star 2026 QB
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have been working hard to nail down their future at the quarterback position. Just this offseason alone, the program added two new quarterbacks to the roster.
Mark Gronowski was brought onboard to compete for the starting job in 2025, but Hank Brown was also brought in to offer them a potential future starting quarterback.
Now, Iowa has made an offer to an intriguing four-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
Peyton Falzone, hailing from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, posted on X that he has received an offer from the Hawkeyes.
"After a great conversation with Coach Ferentz and Coach Tim Lester, I'm very blessed to receive an offer from @HawkeyeFootball," he wrote.
According to 247 Sports, Falzone is currently ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the 2026 class. He has also been ranked No. 195 in the entire nation and No. 5 among all Pennsylvania prospects.
Quite a few other teams have shown interest in him. Some of those teams are Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Utah.
Landing Falzone would be a big step towards the future for Iowa. He has legitimate potential to become a starter down the road. As the Hawkeyes try to make sure that they're set for the future at the quarterback position, Falzone could be a big piece to that puzzle.
Only time will tell if Iowa ends up landing a commitment from Falzone. He has not given any indication about when he might choose to announce where he's going to play college football.
For now, the Hawkeyes are in the running for Falzone, but they are far from guaranteed to receive his commitment. Ferentz and company will have more work coming to make sure that they land him.
Hopefully, he does end up choosing Iowa when it's all said and done.